BODY OF MISSING ROCKWELL CITY MAN FOUND

WHILE AUTHORITIES CONTINUED THEIR EFFORTS TO FIND A MISSING SAC COUNTY TRUCK DRIVER OVER THE WEEKEND, THE BODY OF A SECOND MISSING MAN FROM CALHOUN COUNTY WAS FOUND.

ON FRIDAY AFTERNOON THE BODY OF 54-YEAR-OLD MARK RIESBERG OF ROCKWELL CITY WAS FOUND IN A VEHICLE PARKED AT A WOODED ABANDONED PROPERTY.

THE CALHOUN COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS IT APPEARS RIESBERG, WHO WAS MISSING SINCE OCTOBER 28TH, DIED FROM A SINGLE GUNSHOT WOUND AND FOUL PLAY IS NOT SUSPECTED.

REISBERG’S BODY HAS BEEN SENT TO THE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER.

THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AND COUNTY EMS WAS ASSISTED BY VOLUNTEERS WITH THE UNITED CAJUN NAVY GROUP.

MEANWHILE, IN SAC COUNTY, VOLUNTEERS HAVE CONTINUED SEARCHING FOR 53-YEAR-OLD DAVID SCHULTZ OF WALL LAKE.

THE IOWA D-C-I IS ASSISTING THE SAC COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AND THE LAKE VIEW POLICE DEPARTMENT IN THAT EFFORT.

SCHULTZ’S TRUCK WAS FOUND DESERTED ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 21ST.

HIS CELL PHONE AND WALLET WERE FOUND IN HIS SEMI.