LOCAL SD VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPTS RECEIVE PPE GRANTS

NORTH SIOUX CITY, ELK POINT AND VERMILLION ARE AMONG 251 SOUTH DAKOTA VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENTS AWARDED GRANTS FOR PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT.

EARLIER THIS YEAR, THE SOUTH DAKOTA LEGISLATURE PASSED AND GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SIGNED A BILL APPROPRIATING $5 MILLION DOLLARS IN STATE GENERAL FUNDS TO THE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY CREATING THE GRANT PROGRAM TO SUPPORT LOCAL VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENTS.

THE THREE LOCAL DEPARTMENTS WILL EACH RECEIVE $22,500 TO PURCHASE THE P-P-E FOR THEIR FIREFIGHTERS, INCLUDING ITEMS SUCH AS BUNKER GEAR, BOOTS, GLOVES, WILDLAND FIREFIGHTING APPAREL, AND SELF-CONTAINED BREATHING APPARATUS.

AWARDS RANGED FROM $720 TO $40,500 DEPENDING ON THEIR APPLICATION AND NEED.

File photo/KPTH