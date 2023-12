COFFEE KING TO HOLD “BATTLE OF THE BREWS” FOR NON-PROFITS

COFFEE KING HAS BREWED UP A NEW FUNDRAISER FOR TWO SIOUXLAND NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS, DUBBED “BATTLE OF THE BREWS”,

STACY ORNDORFF OF COFFEE KING SAYS INAUGURAL EVENT IS PITS TWO SHAYLA BECKERS AGAINST EACH OTHER:

SHAYLA M. BECKER IS THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF SIOUXLAND HABITAT FOR HUMANITY. SHAYLA J. BECKER IS THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE WARMING SHELTER;

SALES OF THOSE COFFEES WILL RAISE MONEY FOR THE RESPECTIVE NONPROFITS:

YOU MAY PURCHASE THE COFFEE ONLINE FROM COFFEE KING OR BY STOPPING BY THE WARMING SHELTER ON NEBRASKA STREET OR THE HABITAT’ FOR HUMANITY RESTORE ON TRI VIEW AVENUE.