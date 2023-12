THE SIOUX CITY TRANSIT SYSTEM IS NOW OFFERING BUS ROUTE SCHEDULES IN BRAILLE.

THE TRANSIT SYSTEM RECENTLY PARTNERED WITH BRAILLE COORDINATOR JERRY COLE JR. AT THE INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS CENTER FOR THE IOWA DEPARTMENT FOR THE BLIND TO CREATE THE BUS ROUTE SCHEDULES IN LIST FORMAT USING BRAILLE.

THE SCHEDULES ARE AVAILABLE AT THE MARTIN LUTHER KING,JR. GROUND TRANSPORTATION CENTER AT 509 NEBRASKA STREET.

THE BUS ROUTE SCHEDULES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE IN ELECTRONIC BRAILLE FORM UPON REQUEST.