ALL IOWA HOUSE MEMBERS VOTE SANTOS OUT

THE FOUR IOWANS SERVING IN THE U-S HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES VOTED TO EXPEL GEORGE SANTOS.

HE IS THE NOW-FORMER NEW YORK CONGRESSMAN ACCUSED OF USING CAMPAIGN FUNDS ON PERSONAL EXPENSES AND MAKING TENS OF THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN UNAUTHORIZED CHARGES ON DONORS’ CREDIT CARDS.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

SANTOS OC…SOQ. :38

DUSTY JOHNSON OF SOUTH DAKOTA ALSO VOTED TO EXPEL SANTOS.

ADRIAN SMITH OF NEBRASKA VOTED AGAINST THE EXPULSION, WHICH WAS 311-114 TO REMOVE SANTOS.

SANTOS HAS NOT BEEN CONVICTED OF THE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST HIM.

Photo from Santos for Congress