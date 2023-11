MRHD AWARDS HOLIDAY GRANTS

MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT DISTRIBUTED $275,000 IN GRANT FUNDS TO 17 LOCAL SIOUXLAND ORGANIZATIONS AS PART OF ITS ANNUAL HOLIDAY GIFT AWARDS CEREMONY AT THE LEWIS & CLARK INTERPRETIVE CENTER.

NEARLY 100 PEOPLE REPRESENTING VARIOUS NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS ATTENDED THE PRIVATE EVENT.

MRHD’S DISCRETIONARY GRANT PROGRAM PROVIDES FUNDING AWARDS DETERMINED BY THE MRHD BOARD OF DIRECTORS ANNUALLY, TO ELIGIBLE ORGANIZATIONS WITHIN THE GEOGRAPHIC FUNDING AREA.

THE GRANTS WERE FOR UP TO $25,000 TO SUPPORT A VARIETY OF PROJECTS OR PROGRAMS.

NONPROFIT LEADERS FROM SIOUXLAND WHO RECEIVED THE SPECIAL INVITATION FROM MRHD WERE SURPRISED WITH A FESTIVE GIFTWRAPPED ENVELOPE FROM MRHD PRESIDENT, STEVE HUISENGA, AS THEY WERE CALLED UPON THE AUDITORIUM STAGE.