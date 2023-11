LOCAL ANIMAL SHELTERS ARE RUNNING OUT OF ROOM

THE DIRECTOR OF ONE OF SIOUXLAND’S ANIMAL RESCUE AGENCIES SAYS LOCAL SHELTERS ARE RUNNING OUT OF ROOM.

BRENDA IWEN OF NOAH’S HOPE SAYS THERE ARE SO MANY DOGS BEING RESCUED, THERE’S ALMOST NO ROOM LEFT TO HOUSE THEM:

IWEN SAYS IT APPEARS FEWER DOGS ARE BEING SPAYED AND NEUTERED, AND HER TEAM OF RESCUERS IS BEING KEPT BUSY:

ALL OF THE NOAH’S HOPE RESCUERS ARE VOLUNTEERS, AND THEY ARE SOMETIMES BRINGING IN ENTIRE LITTERS OF NEWBORN PUPPIES:

DESPITE THE NEED, SHE SAYS THE SUPPORT FROM THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY HAS BEEN UNBELIEVABLE.

THE VOLUNTEER AGENCY SAYS THEIR COSTS THIS YEAR WILL EXCEED SIX FIGURES, SO THE HELP IS GREATLY APPRECIATED:

NOAH’S HOPE RECEIVED A $1000 DONATION FROM THE SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTERS UNION ON WEDNESDAY.