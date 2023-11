FEENSTRA WORKS TO SECURE FARMLAND FROM FEDERAL OVERREACH

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA HAS PROPOSED AN AMENDMENT TO HELP PROTECT FARMLAND FROM OVERREACH MEASURES BY FEDERAL OR OTHER ENTITIES.

FEENSTRA CITES A RECENT EXAMPLE OF WHAT THE AMENDMENT WILL PREVENT:

HE SAYS CONGRESS CREATES LAWS AND HIS AMENDMENT WOULD PROHIBIT AGENCIES FROM CREATING RULES THAT AFFECT OVER 50% OF THE NATION’S FARMLAND.

THE HULL REPUBLICAN ALSO IS CONCERNED ABOUT MAKING IT EASIER FOR FARMLAND TO BE PASSED ON TO THE NEXT GENERATION, AND HOW MUCH LAND CHINA HAS PURCHASED IN THE U.S.:

FEENSTRA ALSO HELPED INTRODUCE TWO PIECES OF LEGISLATION ORIGINALLY SPONSORED BY REPRESENTATIVE ASHLEY HINSON OF IOWA TO SECURE THE SOUTHERN BORDER AND COMBAT HUMAN TRAFFICKING.