FBI TEAMS WITH LOCAL TRIBES & COUNTIES IN NATIVE TASK FORCE EFFORT

THE FBI HAS ANNOUNCED THE RECENT CREATION OF A PARTNERSHIP WITH NATIVE AMERICAN LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES AND COUNTY SHERIFF’S IN NEBRASKA AND IOWA TO HELP INVESTIGATE MISSING AND MURDERED INDIGENOUS PEOPLE AND OTHER CRIMES.

GENE KOWEL IS THE SPECIAL AGENT IN CHARGE OF THE FBI’S OMAHA FIELD OFFICE OVERSEEING THE TWO STATES AND ANNOUNCED THE SIOUXLAND SAFE TRAILS TASK FORCE FOR OUR AREA INCLUDING THE WINNEBAGO, SANTEE SIOUX AND OMAHA NATION TRIBES:

THOSE TASK FORCE MEMBERS RECEIVE TRAINING AND SHARE RESOURCES AND INFORMATION WITH THE FBI IN THE PARTNERSHIP.

KNOX COUNTY SHERIFF DON HENRY SAYS IT IS A WIN-WIN SITUATION FOR LOCAL AND FEDERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT:

KOWEL SAYS THE MEMBERS RECENTLY TOOK PART IN A DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE INITIATIVE CALLED “OPERATION NOT FORGOTTEN”:

OVERALL SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, THE VARIOUS TASK FORCE MEMBERS HAVE MADE OVER 70 ARRESTS IN 48 CASES WITH 44 INDICTMENTS AND 38 SENTENCINGS.

FIVE CHILDREN WERE LOCATED AND 20 WEAPONS WERE SEIZED WITH 9 DRUG SEIZURES ALSO TAKING PLACE..