ERNST O.K. AFTER CHOKING SCARE AT LUNCHEON

U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST OF IOWA HAD A SCARY MOMENT DURING A SENATE LUNCHEON THURSDAY.

ERNST BEGAN CHOKING ON SOME FOOD AND FELLOW SENATOR RAND PAUL CAME TO HER AID AND USED THE HEIMLICH MANUEVER TO DISLODGE WHAT SHE WAS CHOKING ON.

ERNST LATER TWEETED THAT SHE “CAN’T HELP BUT CHOKE ON THE WOKE POLICIES DEMS ARE FORCING DOWN OUR THROATS”.

SHE ALSO THANKED RAND PAUL, WHO IS A DOCTOR.

OTHER SENATORS SAY ERNST IS DOING O.K. AFTER THE CHOKING INCIDENT.