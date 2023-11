E-P-A FINES POET MENLO OPERATION FOR ALLEGED CLEAN AIR VIOLATIONS

THE U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY HAS FINED POET BIOREFINING OF MENLO, IOWA $89,860 TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF THE FEDERAL CLEAN AIR ACT.

THE COMPANY IS A SUBSIDIARY OF POET LLC, THE WORLD’S LARGEST PRODUCER OF BIOFUEL.

THE EPA SAYS THE MENLO FACILITY IS A “MAJOR AIR EMISSION SOURCE” THAT FAILED TO COMPLY WITH FEDERALLY ENFORCEABLE PERMIT PROVISIONS INTENDED TO LIMIT HARMFUL RELEASES OF AIR POLLUTION.

THE EPA ALLEGED THAT POET MENLO FAILED TO PROPERLY OPERATE THE FACILITY’S SCRUBBER, WHICH IS DESIGNED TO LIMIT RELEASES OF VOLATILE ORGANIC COMPOUNDS AND HAZARDOUS AIR POLLUTANTS.

IN RESPONSE TO EPA’S FINDINGS, THE COMPANY CORRECTED THE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS AND IMPLEMENTED PROCEDURES TO ENSURE THAT THE SCRUBBER OPERATES WITHIN REQUIRED PARAMETERS.