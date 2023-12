DESANTIS TO APPEAR IN SIOUX CITY ON SATURDAY

FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS WILL MAKE A RETURN APPEARANCE TO SIOUX CITY THIS SATURDAY.

THE REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE WILL APPEAR AT A NOON MEET AND GREET AT NOON AT HIS NEVER BACK DOWN CAMPAIGN HEADQUARTERS LOCATED AT 422 PIERCE STREET IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

DOORS OPEN TO THE TICKETED EVENT AT 11:30 A.M.

YOU MAY OBTAIN A TICKET ONLINE AT EVENTS DOT NEVER BACK DOWN DOT ORG.