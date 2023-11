SUSPECT SOUGHT IN CONVENIENCE STORE ROBBERY

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR A SUSPECT WANTED IN A ROBBERY OF A MORNINGSIDE CONVENIENCE STORE EARLY WEDNESDAY.

POLICE SAY A MALE SUSPECT CAME INTO SARG’S MINI MART AT 3407 GLENN AVENUE AROUND 6:30 A.M. AND HANDED THE CLERK A NOTE DEMANDING CASH FROM THE REGISTER.

THE SUSPECT GRABBED TWO CARTONS OF CIGARETTES AND LEFT THE STORE WHEN OTHER CUSTOMERS WALKED IN.

THE CLERK DESCRIBED THE SUSPECT AS A SHORT HISPANIC MALE WEARING A BLACK COAT WITH A RED HOOD AND A RED FACE MASK.

THE SUSPECT LEFT ON FOOT TOWARD THE NORTHWEST FROM THE STORE AND DID NOT GET ANY CASH FROM THE REGISTER.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ASKED TO CALL CITY POLICE AT (712) 279-6440 OR CRIME STOPPERS AT (712) 258-8477.