SCHOLTEN TO SEEK 2ND TERM IN IOWA HOUSE

J.D. SCHOLTEN OF SIOUX CITY HAS ANNOUNCED HE IS RUNNING FOR A SECOND TERM IN THE IOWA LEGISLATURE.

SCHOLTEN IS A DEMOCRAT WHO SERVES HOUSE DISTRICT 1, REPRESENTING THE NORTHSIDE OF THE SIOUX CITY AREA.

HE IS ONE OF TWO DEMOCRATS FROM THE WESTERN HALF OF THE STATE SERVING IN THE IOWA LEGISLATURE.

SCHOLTEN SAYS BY RUNNING FOR RE-ELECTION, HE IS COMMITTED TO BRING BACK BALANCE TO OUR STATE AND TO RESTORE COMMON SENSE AT THE CAPITOL.

SCHOLTEN SAYS HE WILL ALWAYS PUT PEOPLE OVER POLITICS.

HE WAS PREVIOUSLY THE 2018 AND 2020 DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE FOR IOWA’S 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL SEAT.

CURRENTLY, SCHOLTEN IS AN ANALYST/INVESTIGATOR FOR A PRIVATE COMPANY.