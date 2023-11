REDEEMER LUTHERAN HELPS FUND HONOR FLIGHT FOR VETERANS

OVER 20 LOCAL VETERANS WILL SOON BE TAKING AN “HONOR FLIGHT” TO MILITARY MEMORIALS IN THE NATION’S CAPITOL THANKS TO EFFORTS BY REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH.

PASTOR DAVID ZIRPEL SAYS THE CHURCH’S CONGREGATION AND CONNECT TEAM RAISED OVER $21,000 FOR MIDWEST HONOR FLIGHT:

AARON VAN BEEK IS THE C-E-O OF MIDWEST HONOR FLIGHT, AND SAYS THERE ARE A LOT OF AREA VETERANS WAITING FOR A CHANCE TO GO::

VAN BEEK SAYS IT IS AN EMOTIONAL EXPERIENCE FOR THOSE WHO MAKE THE TRIP:

VETERANS WANTING TO FIND OUT MORE ABOUT UPCOMING HONOR FLIGHTS MAY GO ONLINE TO http://www.midwesthonorflight.org