NORTHWESTERN BEGINS NAIA WOMENS NATIONAL VOLLEYBALL TOURNEY AS TOP SEED

THE NORTHWESTERN RED RAIDERS ARE THE NUMBER ONE SEED IN THE NAIA WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT THIS WEEK IN SIOUX CITY.

JAZLIN DEHAAN OF THE RED RAIDERS WAS RECENTLY NAMED THE GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR.

THE JUNIOR OUTSIDE HITTER FROM ORANGE CITY SAYS HER TEAM IS READY FOR THE CHALLENGE:

DEHAAN OC…WANT TO BEAT US. :11

POOL PLAY IN THE 24 TEAM TOURNAMENT BEGANS AT 10 A.M. WEDNESDAY AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

NORTHWESTERN PLAYED THE OPENING MATCH IN POOL A AGAINST ST. AMBROSE, AND WON 3 GAMES TO 1 BY SCORES OF 25-15, 25-22, 24-26 AND 25-19.