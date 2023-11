SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTERS MADE CHRISTMAS BRIGHTER FOR SEVERAL LOCAL NON-PROFITS BY PRESENTING CHECKS FOR $1000 TO TEN GROUPS WEDNESDAY.

NEAL PAULSON IS THE PRESIDENT OF SIOUX CITY’S PROFESSIONAL FIREFIGHTERS UNION LOCAL 7:

RANDY EHLERS OF THE GOSPEL MISSION WAS ONE OF THE RECIPIENTS:

OTHER RECIPIENTS RECEIVING CHECKS INCLUDED THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND, NOAH’S HOPE AND GOODFELLOW CHARITIES.