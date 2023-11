BIRD FLU CONFIRMED IN WOODBURY COUNTY

BIRD FLU HAS BEEN FOUND IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

IOWA’S DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND LAND STEWARDSHIP AND THE U.S.DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE HEALTH INSPECTION SERVICE HAVE CONFIRMED TWO POSITIVE CASES OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

THE AFFECTED SITES ARE BOTH BACKYARD MIXED SPECIES FLOCKS.

THE U.S. CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION SAY THE RECENT DETECTIONS IN BIRDS DO NOT PRESENT A PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERN, AND THAT IT REMAINS SAFE TO EAT POULTRY PRODUCTS.

COMMERCIAL AND BACKYARD FLOCK OWNERS SHOULD TRY TO PREVENT CONTACT BETWEEN THEIR BIRDS AND WILD BIRDS.

SICK BIRDS OR UNUSUAL DEATHS AMONG BIRDS SHOULD BE IMMEDIATELY REPORTED TO STATE OR FEDERAL OFFICIALS.