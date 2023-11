TAYLOR WON’T RESIGN AS COUNTY SUPERVISOR

JEREMY TAYLOR SAYS HE INTENDS TO FINISH HIS CURRENT TERM AS WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR.

TAYLOR STATED HIS INTENTION NEAR THE END OF TUESDAY’S BOARD MEETING DURING BOARD COMMENTS, IN THE WAKE OF HIS WIFE’S CONVICTION ON FEDERAL VOTING FRAUD CHARGES EARLIER THIS MONTH AND COMMENTS BY SOME FELLOW SUPERVISORS THAT HE SHOULD RESIGN.

BOARD CHAIRMAN MATTHEW UNG IS ONE OF THOSE SUPERVISORS, AND STARTED THE COMMENT PERIOD BY STATING STATE CODE PREVENTED THE BOARD FROM REMOVING TAYLOR:

TAYLOR, WHO IS REPUBLICAN, RESPONDED, AND STARTED WITH CRITICISM OF COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL, WHO IS A DEMOCRAT.

GILL SPOKE DURING CITIZEN CONCERNS AND READ A RESOLUTION ASKING THE BOARD TO REQUEST AN INVESTIGATION BY THE STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL OF TAYLOR’S INVOLVEMENT IN HIS WIFE VOTING FRAUD CASE:

TAYLOR SAYS GILL PREVIOUSLY TRIED TO GET HIM REMOVED FROM A PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT JOB WITH THE HELP OF A PRIVATE CITIZEN WHEN HE WAS SERVING IN IRAQ::

TAYLOR THEN STATED HE DOES NOT PLAN TO RESIGN:

TAYLOR INSTEAD OFFERED TO NOT SERVE AS VICE CHAIR AND LEAD BOARD MEETINGS WHEN UNG IS ABSENT, AS HE DID A WEEK AGO.

THAT OFFER WILL BE ON NEXT WEEK’S BOARD AGENDA.

CHAIRMAN UNG RESPONDED TO TAYLOR’S COMMENTS, AND AGAIN QUESTIONED HOW TAYLOR COULD NOT HAVE KNOWN WHAT HIS WIFE WAS DOING REGARDING WHAT BECAME A VOTING FRAUD FEDERAL CASE:

TAYLOR DECLINED TO COMMENT ABOUT THE FILING BY FEDERAL PROSECUTORS BEFORE HIS WIFE’S TRIAL STARTED THAT REFERRED TO HIM AN AN “UNINDICTED CO-CONSPIRATOR” OF HERS.

THAT FILING WAS NEVER BROUGHT UP DURING HER TRIAL.

GILL’S RESOLUTION AGAINST TAYLOR WAS NOT VOTED ON BY THE BOARD BECAUSE IT WAS MADE DURING CITIZEN CONCERNS.

IT MAY BE LISTED ON THE BOARD AGENDA AT A FUTURE MEETING.