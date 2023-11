NO NEW LEADS IN SEARCH FOR MISSING SAC COUNTY TRUCK DRIVER

AUTHORITIES ARE CONTINUING THEIR EFFORTS TO FIND A MISSING SAC COUNTY TRUCK DRIVER.

THE SAC COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS VOLUNTEERS SEARCHING FOR 53-YEAR-OLD DAVID SCHULTZ OF WALL LAKE EXTENDED THEIR SEARCH FROM SAC COUNTY INTO AREAS OF WRIGHT, WEBSTER AND CALHOUN COUNTIES OVER THE PAST SEVERAL DAYS.

THE IOWA D-C-I IS ASSISTING THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AND THE LAKE VIEW POLICE DEPARTMENT IN THE EFFORT.

SCHULTZ’S TRUCK WAS FOUND DESERTED ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 21ST.

HIS CELL PHONE AND WALLET WERE FOUND IN HIS SEMI.

Photos from Sac County Sheriff