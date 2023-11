NAIA VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS TEAM UP WITH LOCAL SPECIAL OLYMPIANS

MANY OF THE TEAMS TAKING PART IN THIS WEEK’S NAIA WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS IN SIOUX CITY TOOK TO THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER COURTS TUESDAY FOR A MORNING OF FUN WITH LOCAL SPECIAL OLYMPIANS.

TOURNAMENT CO-DIRECTOR COREY WESTRA SAYS IT WAS GREAT TO SEE THE INTERACTION AND FUN EVERYONE WAS HAVING:

VBOLY1 OC…HAVING A BLAST. :19

AROUND 100 SPECIAL OLYMPIANS TOOK PART IN THE CLINIC FROM THE SIOUXLAND AREA.

WESTRA SAYS IT’S HARD TO SAY WHO HAD THE MOST FUN, THE COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS OR THE SPECIAL OLYMPIANS:

VBOLY2 OC……PARTY GOING ON. 15

PRESTON STEVENS WAS ONE OF THE SPECIAL OLYMPIANS HAVING FUN:

VBOLY3 OC……..MY FAVORITE PART. :08

JAZLIN DEHAAN OF THE TOP SEEDED NORTHWESTERN RED RAIDERS FROM ORANGE CITY WAS HAVING JUST AS MUCH OF A GOOD TIME AT THE CLINIC:

VBOLY4 OC……..SO DO WE. :12

THE NAIA NATIONAL TOURNAMENT BEGINS WITH POOL PLAY WEDNESDAY AT 10AM AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.