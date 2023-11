GEORGE & LEE READY TO LEAD SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD

THE NEW PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT OF THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD ARE READY FOR THEIR LEADERSHIP ROLES IN THE COMING YEAR.

JAN GEORGE SAYS IT WAS AN HONOR TO BE CHOSEN BY HIS FELLOW BOARD MEMBERS TO BE PRESIDENT:

GEORGE3 OC……GREATER GOOD. :20

GEORGE SAYS HE WANTS ALL VOICES TO BE HEARD ON ISSUES FACING THE DISTRICT:

GEORGE4 OC……AND THE STAFF. :15

VICE PRESIDENT TREYLA LEE SAYS THE FOCUS ON THE STUDENTS CAN’T BE FORGOTTEN:

TREYLA OC……OF THIS DISTRICT. :21

LEE SAYS SHE BROUGHT A PICTURE OF HER LATE MOTHER, FLORA LEE, TO THE MEETING, AND THANKED HER FAMILY, FRIENDS AND PASTOR FOR THEIR SUPPORT.

FLORA LEE SERVED TWELVE YEARS AS A SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT AND BOARD MEMBER.