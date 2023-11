SUSPECT HOSPITALIZED IN MORNINGSIDE TWO VEHICLE PURSUIT CRASH

A SECOND SIOUX CITY MAN IS HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING A ROLLOVER ACCIDENT IN MORNINGSIDE ON FRIDAY.

23-YEAR-OLD JAMES WILDE IS HOSPITALIZED WITH SERIOUS INJURIES AFTER THE VEHICLE HE WAS DRIVING COLLIDED WITH A SECOND VEHICLE NEAR PULASKI PARK IN THE 1000 BLOCK OF LEWIS BOULEVARD.

A CITY POLICE OFFICER ATTEMPTED A TRAFFIC STOP NEAR THE FLOYD MONUMENT FRIDAY MORNING, BUT THE DRIVER FLED AND EVENTUALLY ENDED UP DRIVING NORTH ON LEWIS BOULEVARD IN THE SOUTHBOUND LANES.

WILDE ALLEGEDLY RAN ONE DRIVER OFF OF THE ROAD, BLEW A FRONT TIRE, AND COLLIDED NEARLY HEAD ON WITH A SECOND ONCOMING VEHICLE, INJURING THE 37-YEAR-OLD FEMALE DRIVER FROM SIOUX CITY.

BOTH DRIVERS NEEDED TO BE EXTRICATED FROM THEIR VEHICLES.

TWO PASSENGERS IN THE WILDE VEHICLE AND A TEN-YEAR-OLD BOY IN THE SECOND VEHICLE SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES.

WILDE WILL FACE MULTIPLE CHARGES INCLUDING FELONY ELUDING, SPEEDING, DRIVING THE WRONG WAY, AND SEVERAL OTHER TRAFFIC RELATED COUNTS WHEN HE IS RELEASED FROM THE HOSPITAL.