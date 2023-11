SIOUX CITY WELCOMES NAIA WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL NATIONAL TOURNEY

TWENTY-FOUR OF THE BEST WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL TEAMS IN AMERICA ARE IN SIOUX CITY THIS WEEK FOR THE ANNUAL NAIA NATIIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT.

IT’S THE 16TH YEAR SIOUX CITY HAS HOSTED THE TOURNAMENT, AND TOURNAMENT CO-DIRECTOR COREY WESTRA SAYS THE FIRST TEAMS ARRIVED MONDAY AND HAVE STARTED PRACTICING AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER:

WESTRA SAYS THE TOURNEY BEGINS WEDNESDAY WITH POOL PLAY WHERE YOU HAVE TO WIN TWO MATCHES TO ADVANCE:

WESTRA SAYS THERE ARE FOUR AREA TEAMS PRTICIPATING IN THE TOURNAMENT:

THE SEMI FINALS TAKE PLACE NEXT MONDAY AT 5PM AND 8PM, AND THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP WILL BE PLAYED NEXT TUESDAY AT 7 P.M.

THOSE TWO NIGHTS WILL ALSO BE BROADCAST ON ESPN 3.