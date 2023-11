PILLENS LEAD BY EXAMPLE IN CALLING FOR MORE FOSTER & ADOPTIVE FAMILIES

ON MONDAY, GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN ADDRESSED THE NEED FOR MORE FOSTER AND ADOPTIVE FAMILIES IN NEBRASKA.

THE GOVERNOR NOTED THAT 331 CHILDREN HAVE BEEN ADOPTED SO FAR THIS YEAR, BUT MORE STILL NEED PLACEMENT IN PERMANENT HOMES.

PILLEN DISCUSSED HIS OWN EXPERIENCE AS A FOSTER PARENT.

HIS WIFE SUZANNE BROUGHT THEIR YOUNGEST SON IZIC HOME AT FOUR WEEKS OF AGE.

IZIC IS AMONG THOSE 300 CHILDREN OFFICIALLY ADOPTED THIS YEAR:

ADOPTION1 OC…..ANSWER THE CALLING. :29

PILLEN SAYS 200 OTHER KIDS ARE STILL WAITING.

ADOPTION2 OC…YOU CAN SAY YES. :22

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES DEPUTY DIRECTOR LAURA OPFER, OF THE CHILDREN AND FAMILY SERVICES DIVISION IS ALSO AN ADOPTIVE PARENT TO THREE DAUGHTERS.

SHE HIGHLIGHTED THE ROLE THAT FOSTER CARE AND KINSHIP RELATIONSHIPS HAVE ON CHILDREN IN NEED.

THERE ARE 1,027 RELATIVE AND KINSHIP CAREGIVERS IN NEBRASKA, WHO SUPPORT THEIR GRANDCHILDREN, NIECES, AND NEPHEWS.

IN ADDITION, THERE ARE 2,321 FOSTER FAMILIES.

Pictures courtesy Nebraska Public Media