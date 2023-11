JAN GEORGE & TREYLA LEE TO HEAD NEW SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD

JAN GEORGE AND TREYLA LEE WILL LEAD THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD INTO THE NEXT YEAR.

SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS SELECTED GEORGE BY A 5-2 VOTE OVER NEWCOMER LANCE EHMCKE AT MONDAY NIGHT’S ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING.

TREYLA LEE WAS THEN ELECTED AS BOARD VICE PRESIDENT OVER EHMCKE BY A 4-3 VOTE.

GEORGE REPLACES DAN GREENWELL AS PRESIDENT, WHO WAS ELECTED EARLIER THIS MONTH TO FILL THE FINAL TWO-YEARS OF FORMER BOARD MEMBER PERLA ALARCON-FLORY’S TERM.

EHMCKE, LEE, JOHN MEYERS, AND EARL MILLER WERE SWORN IN AS BOARD MEMBERS FOR THEIR NEW FOUR YEAR TERMS.

THE NEW BOARD MEETING WAS PRECEEDED BY THE FINAL MEETING BY THE GREENWELL LED SCHOOL BOARD.