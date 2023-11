FATAL ROLLOVER SUNDAY NIGHT ON FLOYD BLVD (UPDATE)

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS DEAD FOLLOWING A ROLLOVER ACCIDENT SUNDAY NIGHT ON FLOYD BOULEVARD INVOLVING A STOLEN CAR AND A POLICE PURSUIT.

THE INCIDENT HAPPENED JUST BEFORE 8 P.M. WHEN A CITY POLICE OFFICER SPOTTED A DODGE CHARGER THAT HAD BEEN REPORTED STOLEN EARLIER THAT DAY.

THE DRIVER OF THAT CAR, 24-YEAR-OLD GUNNAR LEE KRATZ, REFUSED TO STOP AND CONTINUED TO ELUDE OFFICERS THROUGH THE WEST SIDE AND NORTH SIDE OF SIOUX CITY, DRIVING AT SPEEDS EXCEEDING 80 MILES AN HOUR AT TIMES.

A SPOKESMAN WITH THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS KRATZ’S VEHICLE HAD STARTED TO SWERVE AROUND A CITY POLICE OFFICER TRYING TO DEPLOY STOP STICKS ON FLOYD BOULEVARD WHEN KRATZ OVER-CORRECTED, STRUCK A LIGHT POLE, THEN HIT SOME TREES AND ROLLED IN THE 1700 BLOCK OF FLOYD.

KRATZ, WAS TRANSPORTED TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL WITH LIFE THREATENING INJURIES AND WAS LATER PRONOUNCED DECEASED.

SIOUX CITY POLICE REQUESTED THE IOWA STATE PATROL TO INVESTIGATE THE ACCIDENT.

THE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER WILL PERFORM AN AUTOPSY ON KRATZ.

UPDATED 10:05 PM 11/27/23

