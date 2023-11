SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD TO HAVE CHANGING OF THE GUARD

A CHANGING OF THE GUARD WILL TAKE PLACE MONDAY EVENING AS THE CURRENT SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD CONDUCTS THEIR FINAL MEETING AND NEW BOARD MEMBERS ARE SWORN IN.

THE CURRENT BOARD WILL CONDUCT THEIR FINAL MEETING AT 6 P.M. IN THE EDUCATIONAL SERVICE CENTER AT 4TH AND JACKSON STREETS.

WHEN THAT MEETING IS ADJOURNED, NEWLY ELECTED BOARD MEMBERS LANCE EHMCKE, DAN GREENWELL, TREYLA LEE, JOHN MEYERS, AND EARL MILLER WILL TAKE THE OATH OF OFFICE.

FOLLOWING THAT, A NEW PRESIDENT AND VICE-PRESIDENT OF THE SCHOOL BOARD WILL BE NOMINATED AND VOTED ON AND THE TOP VOTE GETTERS WILL THEN BE SWORN IN.

CURRENT BOARD MEMBER JAN GEORGE AND NEWLY ELECTED MEMBER LANCE EHMCKE HAVE EACH SUBMITTED A LETTER OF INTEREST TO SERVE AS THE NEW SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT.