PUBLIC LIBRARY DEBUTS NEW YOUTH AUDIOBOOKS

SIOUX CITY’S PUBLIC LIBRARY HAS ADDED TWO NEW AUDIO BOOK FEATURES GEARED FOR YOUNG READERS.

YOUTH SERVICES MANAGER ADRIENNE DUNN SAYS WONDERBOOKS AND PLAYAWAY AUDIOBOOKS CAN HELP BUILD CONFIDENCE IN READERS THROUGH THE BENEFIT OF AUDIOBOOK NARRATIVES.

THE WONDERBOOKS ARE GEARED TOWARDS PRE-SCHOOL THROUGH 3RD GRADE CHILDREN:

KIDS WILL PRESS PLAY TO READ ALONG WITH THEIR FAVORITE BOOKS AND THEN SWITCH TO LEARNING MODE FOR LITERACY LEARNING AND FUN.

WONDERBOOKS ARE AVAILABLE AT ALL SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY LOCATIONS.

THE PLAYAWAYS ARE PRE-LOADED AUDIOBOOKS THAT ARE GEARED TO AGES 8 THROUGH TEEN, AND INCLUDE SELECTIONS LIKE THE HARRY POTTER BOOKS:

NO CONNECTIVITY OR DOWNLOADS ARE NEEDED EVER.

DEVICES MAY BE LISTENED TO WITH PLUG-IN HEADPHONES OR AN AUX CABLE CONNECTED TO A SPEAKER OR VEHICLE.

PLAYAWAYS ARE AVAILABLE AT THE AALFS DOWNTOWN AND MORNINGSIDE BRANCH LIBRARIES.

PATRONS MAY ALSO PLACE THESE RESOURCES ON HOLD FOR PICKUP AT ANY LIBRARY LOCATION USING THE LIBRARY’S ONLINE CATALOG BY SEARCHING “WONDERBOOKS” OR “PLAYAWAY.”