NAIG HOPES TO BOOST IOWA AG TRADE WITH U.K.

IOWA SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE MIKE NAIG SAYS THERE ARE OPPORTUNITIES FOR IOWA AS THE UNITED KINGDOM NEGOTIATES A FREE TRADE AGREEMENT WITH THE UNITED STATES.

THE UNITED KINGDOM WAS THE 5TH LARGEST EXPORT MARKET FOR IOWA IN 2019, WITH ABOUT 11 MILLION IN GRAIN SALES THAT YEAR, ALONG WITH 50 MILLION DOLLARS WORTH OF IOWA-MADE MACHINERY.

NAIG SEES AN OPPORTUNITY TO BOOST PORK AND BEEF EXPORTS TO THE U-K, AS WELL AS A FOCUS ON RELATIONSHIPS WITH BRITISH TECH COMPANIES.

NAIG SUGGESTS AG TECH COMPANIES IN THE U-K MAY BE AN AREA FOR GROWTH.

NAIG SAYS THAT MEANS THERE ARE PARTNERSHIPS OR INVESTMENT OPORTUNITIES IN IOWA.

THE U-S IS ALREADY A MAJOR ETHANOL SUPPLIER TO THE UNITED KINGDOM.

IN SEPTEMBER OF 2021, E-10 BECAME THE STANDARD BLEND OF FUEL AT GAS STATIONS IN GREAT BRITAIN.