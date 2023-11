ICY ROADS RESULT IN FATAL CRASHES IN TRI-STATE AREA

ICY ROAD CONDITIONS SATURDAY CONTRIBUTED TO THE DEATH OF A MAN IN AN ACCIDENT SATURDAY MORNING ON INTERSTATE 29 IN SOUTHEASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA STATE PATROL SAYS THE 62-YEAR-OLD FEMALE DRIVER LOST CONTROL OF HER S-U-V ON THE ICY ROADWAY WHILE SOUTHBOUND ON I-29 IN LINCOLN COUNTY SOUTH OF WORTHING AROUND 9 A.M.

THE VEHICLE ROLLED AND A 64-YEAR-OLD MALE PASSENGER IN THE BACK SEAT WHO WAS NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT, DIED FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED IN THE ROLLOVER.

THE DRIVER AND A 79-YEAR-OLD MALE FRONT SEAT PASSENGER WERE BELTED IN AND SUSTAINED SERIOUS BUT NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

THE NAMES OF THOSE INVOLVED HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL IS INVESTIGATING MULTIPLE FATALITY CRASHES THAT OCCURRED DURING FRIDAY’S WINTER STORM.

TROOPERS RESPONDED TO 14 CRASHES AND PERFORMED 36 MOTORIST ASSISTS IN AREAS EXPERIENCING WINTER DRIVING CONDITIONS FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY MORNING.

A THREE VEHICLE CRASH ON INTERSTATE 80 NEAR MILE MARKER 184 FRIDAY AFTERNOON RESULTED IN TWO FATALITIES AND FOUR INJURIES.

A GMC YUKON WAS WESTBOUND ON I-80 WHEN IT LOST CONTROL, CROSSED THE MEDIAN, AND STRUCK AN EASTBOUND HONDA SUV AND A SEMI.

THE DRIVER AND PASSENGER OF THE GMC WERE EJECTED FROM THE VEHICLE.

BOTH WERE FROM LINCOLN AND PRONOUNCED DECEASED AT THE SCENE.

ALL FOUR OCCUPANTS OF THE HONDA WERE HOSPITALIZED WITH SERIOUS INJURIES.

THE SEMI DRIVER WAS NOT INJURED.

THAT STRETCH OF I-80 WAS CLOSED FOR OVER SIX HOURS.

LATER A SECOND CRASH ON I-80 AROUND 5:45 P.M. NEAR MILE MARKER 211 OCCURRED WHEN A FORD PICKUP DRIVER FROM NORTH PLATTE LOST CONTROL IN WINTER DRIVING CONDITIONS AND ROLLED THE VEHICLE.

THE 53-YEAR-OLD MALE WAS EJECTED AND DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.