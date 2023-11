WOODBURY DEMOCRATS CALL FOR TAYLOR TO RESIGN

THE WOODBURY COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY IS THE LATEST TO JOIN IN THE OUTCRY OF THOSE SAYING WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR SHOULD RESIGN FROM THE COUNTY BOARD,

TAYLOR IS A REPUBLICAN, AND HIS WIFE KIM WAS CONVICTED BY A FEDERAL JURY THIS WEEK ON 52 COUNTS OF VOTING FRAUD CHARGES DATING BACK TO 2020.

RYAN AKERBERG, THE COMMUNICATIONS CHAIR OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY’S EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE, ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING “THE WOODBURY DEMOCRATS CALL ON UNINDICTED CO-CONSPIRATOR JEREMY TAYLOR TO STEP DOWN FROM HIS COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS SEAT IN THE AFTERMATH OF THE GUILTY VERDICT OF HIS WIFE”.

“FEDERAL PROSECUTORS STATED IN A TRIAL BRIEF THAT JEREMY TAYLOR WAS A CO-CONSPIRATOR TO THE VOTER FRAUD AND THE ASSISTANT U.S. ATTORNEY STATED THAT HE IS STILL BEING INVESTIGATED”.

KIM TAYLOR’S CHARGES CONCERNED VOTING FRAUD REGARDING VIETNAMESE RESIDENTS OF WOODBURY COUNTY.

AKERBERG’S STATEMENT WENT ON TO SAY “INCOMING POPULATIONS AND OTHER MINORITIES FACE TOO MANY HURDLES TO THE ELECTION PROCESS AS IT IS.

THE TAYLORS’ ACTIONS WERE A CYNICAL BID TO MANIPULATE A VULNERABLE POPULATION IN WAYS THAT BENEFITTED THEMSELVES”.

FILE PHOTO