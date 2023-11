TRUMP TO RETURN TO IOWA FOR GOP EVENTS

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP WILL RETURN TO IOWA IN EARLY DECEMBER FOR A PAIR OF COMMIT TO CAUCUS EVENTS.

THE G-O-P PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE WILL SPEAK IN ANKENY ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2ND AT WHISKEY RIVER ANKENY AT 12:30 P.M.

TRUMP WILL ALSO SPEAK IN CEDAR RAPIDS ON THE SAME DAY AT 3 P.M.

THAT EVENT WILL BE HELD AT KIRKWOOD COMMUNITY COLLEGE.