BIRD FLU CONFIRMED IN SIOUX COUNTY

SIOUX COUNTY IS THE NEWEST COUNTY IN IOWA TO HAVE A CONFIRMED REPORT OF BIRD FLU REPORTED.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND THE U.S.D.A ANIMAL AND PLANT HEALTH INSPECTION SERVICE SAY THE LATEST CASE WAS FOUND IN A FLOCK OF COMMERCIAL LAYER CHICKENS.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS ANNOUNCED THE SIGNING OF A DISASTER PROCLAMATION FOR SIOUX COUNTY THAT IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY THROUGH DECEMBER 23RD.

THE PROCLAMATION ALLOWS STATE RESOURCES FROM IOWA HOMELAND SECURITY, THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND LAND STEWARDSHIP, AND OTHER AGENCIES TO ASSIST WITH TRACKING AND MONITORING, RAPID DETECTION, CONTAINMENT, DISPOSAL, AND DISINFECTION.

THE RECENT BIRD FLU DETECTIONS IN BIRDS DO NOT PRESENT AN IMMEDIATE PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERN, AND IT REMAINS SAFE TO EAT POULTRY PRODUCTS.