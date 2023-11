WHO WILL BE AKRON, IOWA’S NEW MAYOR?

NOBODY WANTS TO BE THE NEW MAYOR OF AKRON IOWA YET.

NO CANDIDATE FILED TO RUN FOR MAYOR DURING THE RECENT NOVEMBER 7TH ELECTION AND CURRENT MAYOR ALEX PICK, WHO DID NOT SEEK RE-ELECTION, HAD THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF WRITE-INS OUT OF 115 VOTES,

PICK DECLINED TO SERVE ANOTHER TERM, AND THERE WAS A TIE BETWEEN TWO PEOPLE FOR THE SECOND MOST WRITE-IN VOTES.

ON NOVEMBER 14TH, PLYMOUTH COUNTY SUPERVISOR GARY HORTON, WHO REPRESENTS AKRON ON THE COUNTY BOARD, PULLED THE NAME OF JOEL HIGMAN OUT OF A HAT OUT OF THE SECOND PLACE FINISHERS.

HIGMAN ALSO SAID HE DIDN’T WANT THE JOB AND DECLINED TO SERVE, SO THE MATTER WILL NOW GO BEFORE THE AKRON CITY COUNCIL.

THEY WILL APPOINT SOMEONE TO BE THE NEW MAYOR.

Photo courtesy Akron Chamber of Commerce /Facebook