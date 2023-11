UNG & BITTINGER SAY TAYLOR SHOULD LEAVE COUNTY SUPERVISOR BOARD

THE CHAIRMAN OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS IS REACTING IN THE WAKE OF THE WIFE OF FELLOW SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR BEING CONVICTED OF 52 COUNTS OF VOTING FRAUD IN FEDERAL COURT TUESDAY.

MATTHEW UNG SAYS JEREMY TAYLOR SHOULD RESIGN FROM THE BOARD:

UNG SAYS THE RAMIFICATIONS OF THE VOTING FRAUD CASE AFFECT MORE THAN THE COUNTY BOARD:

JEREMY TAYLOR HAS NOT BEEN FORMALLY CHARGED IN THE VOTING FRAUD CASE, BUT FEDERAL PROSECUTORS REFERRED TO HIM AS AN UNINDICTED CO-CONSPIRATOR OF HIS WIFE.

IOWA DOES NOT HAVE A RECALL VOTE PROCESS AND IT WOULD TAKE ACTION FROM THE WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY TO REMOVE TAYLOR FROM OFFICE:

UNG SAYS THERE IS ONE THING IN PARTICULAR THAT IS BOTHERING HIM IN THE AFTERMATH OF KIM TAYLOR’S CONVICTION:

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR DANIEL BITTINGER SAYS HE SUPPORTS BOARD CHAIRMAN UNG IN HIS CALL FOR TAYLOR TO RESIGN FROM THE COUNTY BOARD:

BITTINGER WENT ON TO SAY THAT HE ALSO BELIEVES TAYLOR SHOULD AT LEAST STEP AWAY FROM THE BOARD:

BITTINGER MADE HIS COMMENTS WEDNESDAY MORNING ON KSCJ’S OPEN LINE.

THE TAYLOR’S HAVE SIX CHILDREN.

NEITHER KIM NOR JEREMY TAYLOR TOOK THE STAND TO TESTIFY IN THE FEDERAL TRIAL.

KIM TAYLOR FACES A MAXIMUM OF FIVE YEARS IN PRISON ON EACH OF THE 52 VOTING FRAUD COUNTS.

A SENTENCING DATE HAS NOT BEEN SET IN THE CASE.