REYNOLDS DOUBLES DOWN ON DESANTIS ENDORSEMENT

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP HAS RELEASED A VIDEO SLAMMING GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS FOR ENDORSING FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS.

THE VIDEO WAS RELEASED ON SOCIAL MEDIA BY THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN.

IT INDICATED REYNOLDS HAD A 47 PERCENT DISAPPROVAL RATING. “KIM REYNOLDS OF IOWA HAS GONE FROM A POPULAR GOVERNOR TO THE MOST UNPOPULAR GOVERNOR IN THE ENTIRE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, NOT AN EASY FEAT,” TRUMP SAID.

REYNOLDS ENDORSED DESANTIS EARLIER THIS MONTH, SAYING SHE BELIEVES DESANTIS CAN BEAT BIDEN, WHILE TRUMP CANNOT.

SHE ADDS IF TRUMP DOES WIN, FOUR YEARS WON’T BE ENOUGH:

TRUMP SAYS THE ENDORSEMENT HAS GIVEN DESANTIS “ZERO BOUNCE” IN THE POLLS.

REYNOLDS SAYS NOBODY HAS OFFERED HER ANYTHING REGARDING HER ENDORSEMENT:

REYNOLDS MADE HER COMMENTS ON KSCJ’S OPEN LINE.

REYNOLDS WON REELECTION A YEAR AGO BY A MORE THAN 18 POINT MARGIN AND A RECENT DES MOINES REGISTER “IOWA POLL” FOUND REYNOLDS IS VIEWED FAVORABLY BY EIGHT OUT OF 10 IOWA REPUBLICANS.

TRUMP BEGAN CRITICIZING REYNOLDS EARLIER THIS YEAR FOR NOT ENDORSING HIS BID TO RETURN TO THE WHITE HOUSE, CALLING HER DISLOYAL.

