PILLEN ISSUES ANTISEMITISM PROCLAMATION

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN HAS ANNOUNCED A “WHOLE-OF-GOVERNMENT” STRATEGY TO FIGHT ANTI-SEMITISM AND ISSUED A SUIT OF ACTIONS TO CONDEMN SURGING ANTI-SEMITISM, ENHANCE PUBLIC SAFETY AND RE-EMPHASIZE THE STATE OF NEBRASKA’S STRONG SUPPORT FOR THE STATE OF ISRAEL.

PILLEN HAS ISSUED A PROCLAMATION THAT CONDEMNS ANTI-SEMITISM AND UNEQUIVOCALLY REAFFIRMS THE STATE OF NEBRASKA’S SUPPORT FOR THE SAFETY AND SECURITY OF ISRAELI CIVILIANS AND NEBRASKA’S JEWISH COMMUNITIES.

THE PROCLAMATION SPECIFICALLY CONDEMNS PUBLIC STATEMENTS AND DEMONSTRATIONS THAT SEEK TO NORMALIZE OR JUSTIFY TERRORIST VIOLENCE AND SUPPORT FOR HAMAS, AND IT DENOUNCES STATEMENTS BY ANY POLITICIAN OR ACTIVIST WHICH SEEK TO DRAW A FALSE EQUIVALENCE BETWEEN (QUOTE) HAMAS’ BARBARIC TERROR ATTACKS AND ISRAEL’S LEGITIMATE DEFENSIVE ACTIONS TO PROTECT ITS PEOPLE.

THE PROCLAMATION ALSO REAFFIRMS THE STATE OF NEBRASKA’S ADOPTION OF THE INTERNATIONAL HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE ALLIANCE’S WORKING DEFINITION OF ANTI-SEMITISM.

THE PROCLAMATION TAKES EFFECT IMMEDIATELY.