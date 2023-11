NEW T-S-I HIGH TECH SECURITY FOR AIR TRAVELERS

THE HOLIDAY AIR TRAVEL SEASON IS GETTING UNDERWAY WITH SOME NEW TECHNOLOGY IN USE AT IOWA’S TWO LARGEST AIRPORTS.

T-S-A REGIONAL SPOKESPERSON, JESSICA MAYLE (MAY-LEE), SAYS ONE THING THAT HASN’T CHANGED IS THE ADVICE THAT YOU GET TO THE AIRPORT EARLY.

NEW COMPUTER C-T BAG SCANNERS AT THE DES MOINES AND CEDAR RAPIDS AIRPORTS WILL MAKE IT EASIER TO GO THROUGH SECURITY:

SHE SAYS THE PROCESS FOR SENDING ITEMS THROUGH THE NEW MACHINES IS DIFFERENT AS WELL.

THE TWO AIRPORTS ARE ALSO USING FACIAL RECOGNITION TECHNOLOGY TO CHECK I-D’S.

MAYLE SAYS IOWA’S NEW MOBILE I-D’S ARE ACCEPTED.

MAYLE SAYS THE TECHNOLOGY ACROSS THE COUNTRY CAN VARY, SO YOU SHOULD BE PREPARED TO FOLLOW WHATEVER INSTRUCTIONS YOU ARE GIVEN BY T-S-A ONCE YOU GET TO THE AIRPORT.

THE T-S-A ALSO HAS A LIST OF PROHIBITED ITEMS ON THEIR WEBSITE YOU CAN CHECK BEFORE HEADING OUT.