GOSS THINKS HOLIDAY SPENDING MAY BE DOWN THIS YEAR

CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY ECONOMIST ERNIE GOSS SAYS THE TWO SURVEYS HE CONDUCTS DON’T SHOW A LOT OF PROMISE FOR MERCHANTS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON.

GOSS SAYS HIGH INTEREST RATES WILL IMPACT HOLIDAY SPENDING.

HE SAYS THE HIGH INTEREST RATES ARE ALSO TAKING AWAY MORE INCOME WITH INCREASED MORTGAGE RATES.

GOSS SAYS HE’S SEEING PEOPLE OPTING TO GET OUT OF TOWN INSTEAD OF SPENDING ON GIFTS.

GOSS SAYS OCTOBER RETAIL SALES WERE NOT THAT GOOD AND WERE ALSO DOWN FOR SEPTEMBER.

HE SAYS SOME OF THAT SEPTEMBER BUYING WAS FOR SEASONAL PURCHASES, SO IT’S GOING TO BE INTERESTING TO SEE WHAT HAPPENS WITH BLACK FRIDAY AND THE REST OF THE HOLIDAY SEASON.

