TOTAL MOTORS CONTRIBUTES TO FIGHT AGAINST BREAST CANCER

THE TOTAL MOTORS AUTO FAMILY HAS MADE A CONTRIBUTION OF $26,000 TO THE FIGHT AGAINST BREAST CANCER.

IT’S THE SEVENTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR.THE CAR DEALERSHIP GROUP HAS MADE A DONATION, WHICH BRINGS THEIR TOTAL AMOUNT OF LOCAL CONTRIBUTIONS TO $90,000.

THROUGHOUT OCTOBER, THE TOTAL MOTORS AUTO FAMILY COMMITTED $100 OF EACH VEHICLE SOLD TO A LOCAL INDIVIDUAL WHO HAS FOUGHT OR IS CURRENTLY FIGHTING BREAST CANCER, OR TO A LOCAL MEDICAL

CENTER THAT HELPS PROVIDE TREATMENTS, SCREENINGS, AND SUPPORT.

RECIPIENTS ARE NOMINATED BY A LOVED ONE AND THIS YEAR, EACH NOMINEE RECEIVED $2,500.

THIS YEAR, OWNERS SCOTT AND MICHELLE TAYLOR DECIDED TO DOUBLE THEIR EFFORTS IF THEY MET A GOAL OF 130 VEHICLES SOLD.

SINCE THAT WAS ACHIEVED, EACH VEHICLE SOLD MEANT A $200 CONTRIBUTION.

Photos provided by Total Motors