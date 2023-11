SUNNYBROOK HOPE EXPANDS LE MARS FOOD PANTRY

SUNNYBROOK HOPE CENTER HAS EXPANDED ITS CHOICE FOOD PANTRY IN LE MARS TO A NEW LOCATION TO SERVE INDIVIDUALS AND FAMILIES FACING FOOD INSECURITY.

THE PANTRY OPERATES ON A POINTS SYSTEM BASED UPON THE SIZE OF THE HOUSEHOLD.

TINA STROUD, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF SUNNYBROOK HOPE CENTER, SAYS HUNGER IS ONE OF THE MOST IDENTIFIED NEEDS IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY WITH OVER 52% OF PEOPLE CONSIDERED FOOD INSECURE AND QUALIFYING FOR SNAP BENEFITS.

THE NEW LOCATION AT 33 1ST AVENUE NORTHEAST MORE THAN DOUBLES THE SHELF SPACE TO EXPAND GROCERY SELECTION FOR PEOPLE IN LE MARS.