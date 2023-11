KIM TAYLOR FOUND GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS

A FEDERAL JURY HAS CONVICTED THE WIFE OF A WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR ON 52 COUNTS OF VOTING FRAUD CHARGES.

THE JURY RETURNED A GUILTY VERDICT ON ALL CHARGES AGAINST KIM TAYLOR AFTER AROUND SIX HOURS OF DELIBERATIONS MONDAY AFTERNOON AND TUESDAY MORNING.

TAYLOR WAS ACCUSED OF FILLING OUT OR HELPING TO FILL OUT ABSENTEE BALLOTS FOR NUMEROUS VIETNAMESE RESIDENTS IN THE SIOUX CITY AREA AND HAD THEM SIGNED BY OTHER PEOPLE WHO WEREN’T AUTHORIZED TO CAST THE BALLOT.

THE CHARGES DATE BACK TO THE 2020 ELECTIONS WHEN HER HUSBAND, JEREMY TAYLOR, RAN FOR CONGRESS AND LATER FOR WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR.

PROSECUTORS REFERRED TO HIM AS AN UNINDICTED CO-CONSPIRATOR IN A PRE-TRIAL FILING IN HIS WIFE’S CASE.

AFTER THE VERDICT, JUDGE LEONARD STRAND ORDERED A PRE-SENTENCE INVESTIGATION AND HAS NOT SET A SENTENCING DATE FOR KIM TAYLOR, WHO WILL REMAIN FREE UNTIL THEN.

HER ATTORNEY, F. MONTGOMERY BROWN, SAYS HE RESPECTS THE VERDICT AND WILL MOVE ON TO THE SENTENCING.

HE SAYS HE WILL TRY TO GET THE BEST OUTCOME FOR TAYLOR AFTER THE SENTENCING, BUT WOULD NOT COMMENT ON AN APPEAL UNTIL AFTER THE SENTENCING TAKES PLACE.