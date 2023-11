AFTER MONTHS OF WORK, HIGHWAY 20 EAST OF MENARDS IS EXPECTED TO REOPEN TO TRAFFIC WEDNESDAY IN SIOUX CITY.

TRAFFIC LANES WILL BE SHIFTED ONTO THE RECENTLY RECONSTRUCTED RAMPS AND EASTBOUND LANES ON AT NOON, WEATHER PERMITTING.

MOTORISTS ARE ASKED TO PLEASE PAY CLOSE ATTENTION TO ALL SIGNS IN THE AREA AS YOU GET ADJUSTED TO THE NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN.