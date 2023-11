ANNUAL MARCH FOR LOST NATIVE CHILDREN SET FOR WEDNESDAY

ACTIVITIES LEADING TO TODAY’S (WEDNESDAY’S) 21ST ANNUAL MEMORIAL MARCH TO HONOR LOST CHILDREN ARE UNDERWAY IN SIOUX CITY.

THE ANNUAL MEMORIAL MARCH IS FOCUSED ON HEALING AND WELLNESS WITHIN THE SIOUXLAND NATIVE AMERICAN COMMUNITY.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT ISSUED A PROCLAMATION TO MANAPE LAMERE AT MONDAY’S CITY COUNCIL MEETING.

LAMERE, WHO HAS HELPED LEAD THE MARCH SINCE 2020, SAYS PROGRESS IS BEING MADE REGARDING NATIVE CHILDREN WHO HAVE BEEN REMOVED FROM THEIR HOMES DATING BACK TO THE 1880’S AND PLACED INTO FOSTER CARE:

THIS YEAR’S THEME FOR THE PRAYER WALK IS, “HEALING OUR SPIRITS; CREATING CULTURALLY, COMPETENT SYSTEMS OF CARE.”

LAMERE SAYS AT THE END OF THE MARCH, A TRADITIONAL MEMORIAL MEAL WILL BE HELD AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

THAT IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE AROUND NOON.