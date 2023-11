JURY DELIBERATIONS BEGIN IN KIM TAYLOR TRIAL

JURY DELIBERATIONS ARE UNDERWAY IN THE TRIAL OF KIM TAYLOR AT SIOUX CITY’S FEDERAL COURTHOUSE.

THE JURY GOT THE CASE JUST AFTER 2 P.M. FOLLOWING CLOSING ARGUMENTS BY TAYLOR’S DEFENSE ATTORNEY AND THE PROSECUTION.

TAYLOR’S ATTORNEY CALLED FOUR WITNESSES TO THE STAND MONDAY MORNING

THREE OF THE WITNESSES KNOW TAYLOR THROUGH HER HAIR DRESSER BUSINESS AND TALKED ABOUT THEIR FRIENDSHIP AND HOW THEY VIEWED HER AS TRUSTWORTHY.

FBI AGENT MATTHEW MURPHY WAS CALLED TO THE STAND TO TALK ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION OF THE ALLEGATIONS OF VOTING FRAUD AGAINST TAYLOR.

KIM TAYLOR DECLINED TO TESTIFY IN HER OWN DEFENSE.

SHE FACES 52 COUNTS OF FRAUDULENT VOTING AND VOTER REGISTRATION CHARGES IN ALLEGEDLY FILLING OUT OR HELPING TO FILL OUT ABSENTEE BALLOTS FOR NUMEROUS VIETNAMESE RESIDENTS IN THE SIOUX CITY AREA.

UPDATED 2:28 P.M. 11/20/23