FEWER NEBRASKA DRIVERS ARE BUCKLING UP THEIR SEAT BELT

NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION OFFICIALS ARE VOICING CONCERN OVER A LACK OF SEAT BELT USAGE IN THE STATE.

THE HIGHWAY SAFETY OFFICE REPORTS THAT NEBRASKA HAS ONE OF THE LOWEST SEATBELT USAGE RATES IN THE COUNTRY.

THEY SAY NEBRASKA HAD AN OBSERVED SEATBELT USAGE RATE OF ONLY 76% IN 2022.

THAT’S THE LOWEST RATE IN THE LAST TEN YEARS AND WELL BELOW THE NATIONAL RATE OF 92%.

NEBRASKA STATE TROOPERS WILL BE WORKING OVERTIME THROUGHOUT THANKSGIVING WEEKEND TO HELP KEEP HOLIDAY TRAVELERS SAFE ACROSS THE STATE.

THE “BUCKLE UP, EVERY TRIP, EVERY TIME” HOLIDAY SEAT BELT CAMPAIGN RUNS FROM WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY.

THE STATE PATROL ALSO REMINDS MOTORISTS TO NEVER DRIVE IMPAIRED AND ASKS DRIVERS TO WATCH THEIR SPEED ON STATE HIGHWAYS.