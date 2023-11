TRUMP CAMPAIGNS IN FT. DODGE, PICKS UP TEXAS ENDORSEMENT

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP WAS IN IOWA SATURDAY, CAMPAIGNING IN FORT DODGE.

THERE HE TOLD THE CROWD HE PUTS AMERICA AND IOWA AND ITS FARMERS FIRST EVERY SINGLE TIME, UNLIKE CURRENT PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN:

TRUMPFTD1 OC……VERY SIMPLE (FADE) :31

AFTER LEAVING IOWA, TRUMP HEADED FOR TEXAS, WHERE SUNDAY HE PICKED UP THE ENDORSEMENT OF THAT STATES GOVERNOR…..GREG ABBOTT:

TRUMPFTD2 OC….DONALD J. TRUMP. 25

TRUMP STATED ON HIS FIRST DAY BACK IN THE WHITE HOUSE, THAT HE WILL TERMINATE EVERY OPEN BORDERS POLICY OF THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION, STOP THE INVASION ON OUR SOUTHERN BORDER AND BEGIN THE LARGEST DOMESTIC DEPORTATION OPERATION IN AMERICAN HISTORY.

FILE PHOTO