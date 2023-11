LIGHTED HOLIDAY PARADE TO ROLL THROUGH DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY

MONDAY NIGHT IS THE ANNUAL HOLIDAY PARADE THROUGH DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

BECKY BARNES OF DOWNTOWN PARTNERS SAYS THE LIGHTED PARADE IS AGAIN PRESENTED BY THE INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS LOCAL 231:

HOLIDAY7 OC……LIGHTING OUR TREE. :11

SHE SAYS A LOT OF OTHER EVENTS ARE GOING ON THIS EVENING WITH THE PARADE:

HOLIDAY8 OC……..TASTY TREATS. (2X) :28

AFTER THE PARADE, SANTA CLAUS WILL BE AT THE CITY CENTER AT THE OLD RIVIERA THEATER LOCATION.

REMAX WILL ALSO BE GIVING AWAY STOCKING HATS THERE BEFORE THE PARADE AND OFFERING BEVERAGES BEFORE AND AFTER THE PARADE.

THE 30TH ANNUAL FESTIVAL OF TREES WILL ALSO BE ON DISPLAY BEGINNING AT 6:15 IN THE ATRIUM OF THE HO-CHUNK CENTRE.