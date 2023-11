KIM TAYLOR FEDERAL TRIAL TO RESUME MONDAY

THE ATTORNEY FOR KIM TAYLOR WILL CALL WITNESSES IN THE DEFENSE OF THE WOMAN CHARGED WITH 52 COUNTS OF FRAUDULENT VOTING AND REGISTRATION CHARGES WHEN HER FEDERAL JURY TRIAL RESUMES IN SIOUX CITY MONDAY MORNING.

THE PROSECUTION UNEXPECTEDLY RESTED ITS CASE LAST THURSDAY, SO THE JUDGE ADJOURNED THE TRIAL TO GIVE THE DEFENSE TIME TO SCHEDULE THEIR WITNESSES.

TAYLOR ALLEGEDLY FILLED OUT OR HELPED FILL OUT ABSENTEE BALLOTS FOR NUMEROUS VIETNAMESE RESIDENTS IN THE SIOUX CITY AREA AND EITHER SIGNED THEM OR HAD THEM SIGNED BY OTHER PEOPLE WHO WEREN’T AUTHORIZED TO CAST THE BALLOT.

THE TRIAL RESUMES AT 8:30 A.M.